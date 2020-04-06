ValuEngine Lowers Regional Management (NYSE:RM) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

RM has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Regional Management from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Shares of Regional Management stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 55,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,282. The firm has a market cap of $114.91 million, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.46. Regional Management has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $34.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 38.33 and a quick ratio of 38.33.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $97.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.08 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Regional Management will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Regional Management by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Regional Management by 84.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Regional Management by 1,330.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 164,874 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regional Management by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 76,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 21,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Regional Management by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 20,032 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.