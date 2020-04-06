ValuEngine Lowers Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Compass Point cut Retail Properties of America from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Properties of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.60.

RPAI stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,227,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.33. Retail Properties of America has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $120.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.66 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAI. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 339,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 132,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

