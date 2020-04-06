ValuEngine Lowers SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SB One Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. DA Davidson raised shares of SB One Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of SB One Bancorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.50.

SBBX stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.52. 20,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,640. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.56. SB One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.99.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. SB One Bancorp had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $18.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SB One Bancorp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other SB One Bancorp news, CEO Anthony J. Labozzetta acquired 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $36,652.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 293,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,104.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adriano M. Duarte acquired 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $29,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,656. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,033 shares of company stock worth $85,288 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SB One Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SB One Bancorp by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SB One Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SB One Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of SB One Bancorp by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

About SB One Bancorp

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

