ValuEngine Lowers Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of SAMG stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.50. 23,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,284. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.11. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $129.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.70.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.14). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAMG. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

