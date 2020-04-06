ValuEngine Upgrades CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CVS. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.16.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,785,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,376,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.22. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $72.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,069 shares of company stock worth $24,292,341 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $4,290,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $3,720,000. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,081,000 after buying an additional 40,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in CVS Health by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,546,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $114,531,000 after buying an additional 209,283 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.