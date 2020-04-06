ValuEngine Upgrades LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) to Hold

LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of LRAD in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded LRAD from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LRAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

GNSS traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $3.36. 213,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,311. LRAD has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The company has a market cap of $108.24 million, a P/E ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95.

LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. LRAD had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $8.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LRAD will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John G. Coburn bought 17,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $51,276.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 221,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,192. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 18,542 shares of company stock worth $53,872 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LRAD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LRAD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in LRAD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in LRAD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in LRAD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 49.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

