ValuEngine Upgrades Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE ODC traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.26. The company had a trading volume of 20,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,873. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average of $34.70. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $71.01 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ODC. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products, which serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.