ValuEngine Upgrades Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

OPRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oportun Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Oportun Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.21.

OPRT traded down $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $6.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,700. The firm has a market cap of $215.76 million and a PE ratio of 6.05. Oportun Financial has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $25.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.79.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $165.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Oportun Financial by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,377,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,385,000 after acquiring an additional 451,784 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Oportun Financial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 145,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,071,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,023,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

