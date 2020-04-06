ValuEngine Upgrades Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) to “Buy”

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGLB traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,080. Sigma Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.64.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sigma Labs stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.00% of Sigma Labs as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices.

