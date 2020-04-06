ValuEngine Upgrades TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TGTX has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded TG Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

TGTX stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.95. 815,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,016. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $16.22. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,459.88% and a negative net margin of 113,730.27%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. Analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,880,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,220,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 163,769 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 984.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,179,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,706 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $10,655,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 389.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 793,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after acquiring an additional 631,210 shares in the last quarter. 53.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

