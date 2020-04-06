Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ventas from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Ventas from $56.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho started coverage on Ventas in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Ventas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.79.

NYSE VTR opened at $25.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. Ventas has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $75.40.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $996.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.88 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.18%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 438.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

