Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VRTV. Bank of America raised Veritiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th.

Get Veritiv alerts:

NYSE VRTV opened at $8.17 on Thursday. Veritiv has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The stock has a market cap of $122.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). Veritiv had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Veritiv will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary A. Laschinger bought 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,624.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel J. Watkoske bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,159.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Veritiv by 264.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Veritiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Veritiv by 7.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Veritiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.