VeriumReserve (VRM) Market Capitalization Tops $283,263.12

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One VeriumReserve coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Livecoin. VeriumReserve has a market capitalization of $283,263.12 and $215.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VeriumReserve has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00595928 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00030444 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000842 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00066894 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006190 BTC.

VeriumReserve Coin Profile

VeriumReserve (VRM) is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,679,992 coins. VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html . VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here

VeriumReserve Coin Trading

VeriumReserve can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

