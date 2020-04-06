Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vipshop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Nomura upgraded shares of Vipshop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.10 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.54.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $14.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.28. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $17.84.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Vipshop by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 340,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 2,176.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Vipshop by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. 47.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.