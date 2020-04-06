W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Updates Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.72-0.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GRA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.38.

Shares of GRA opened at $33.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.11. W. R. Grace & Co has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $79.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.30.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 73.25%. The business had revenue of $504.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from W. R. Grace & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. W. R. Grace & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

About W. R. Grace & Co

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

