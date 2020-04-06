Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given New $107.00 Price Target at Imperial Capital

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target cut by Imperial Capital from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DIS. TheStreet downgraded Walt Disney from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Walt Disney from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.91.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,805,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,702,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.37. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.