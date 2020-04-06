Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Lowered to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim downgraded shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $100.00 price objective on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.91.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.88. 14,805,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,702,140. The firm has a market cap of $175.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.43 and a 200 day moving average of $133.37.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $2,572,048,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,886 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Walt Disney by 782.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $391,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $194,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

