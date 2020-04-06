Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $119.00 target price on the entertainment giant’s stock, down from their prior target price of $153.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.91.

Shares of DIS traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,805,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,702,140. Walt Disney has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

