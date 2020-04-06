Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Shares of NYSE HCC traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.56. 1,020,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.84 million, a P/E ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.32. Warrior Met Coal has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $33.49.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.14 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 23.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 269.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.