Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

HCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Warrior Met Coal presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Shares of HCC traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.56. 1,020,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,044. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.32. The firm has a market cap of $609.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $33.49.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.14 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business’s revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter worth about $1,808,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 118.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 33,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 12.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,251,000 after purchasing an additional 266,783 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 22.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.