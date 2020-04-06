Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HCC. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE:HCC traded down $1.36 on Thursday, reaching $10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,044. The company has a market cap of $609.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $33.49.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.14 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 7,366 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 22.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 12.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,251,000 after buying an additional 266,783 shares during the period.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

