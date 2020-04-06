Weidai (NYSE:WEI) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Weidai (NYSE:WEI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Weidai from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Weidai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st.
Shares of NYSE:WEI opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88. Weidai has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $85.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80.
Weidai Company Profile
Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily mall and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.
