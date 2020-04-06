Weidai (NYSE:WEI) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Weidai (NYSE:WEI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Weidai from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Weidai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st.

Shares of NYSE:WEI opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88. Weidai has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $85.94 million, a P/E ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Weidai stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,474 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Weidai worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weidai Company Profile

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily mall and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

