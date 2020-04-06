Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target to $201.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $202.00 to $201.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Public Storage from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $255.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra decreased their price target on Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $225.11.

Shares of PSA traded up $7.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $201.32. 778,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,808,202. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.48. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $155.37 and a 12 month high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $717.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.13 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

