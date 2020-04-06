Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to Announce $0.61 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Forward Air posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $381.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.28 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded Forward Air from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Forward Air from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub raised Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Forward Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,200,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 304,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,306,000 after buying an additional 109,666 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 21,480.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after buying an additional 99,882 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,366,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,418,000 after purchasing an additional 84,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FWRD stock traded down $1.33 on Friday, reaching $46.50. The company had a trading volume of 242,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Forward Air has a one year low of $39.59 and a one year high of $72.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.59 and its 200 day moving average is $64.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

