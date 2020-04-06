Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.41 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will post $2.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.55 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources also posted sales of $2.41 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year sales of $8.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $11.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $9.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. Edward Jones downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $101.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $205.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.74.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,482 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,202 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.68. 4,925,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,148,578. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.45%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

