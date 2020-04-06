Zacks: Analysts Expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will report $2.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. United Rentals posted sales of $2.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year sales of $9.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.29 billion to $9.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.07 billion to $10.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.85 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on URI. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on United Rentals from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on United Rentals from $193.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.17.

In other news, Director Shiv Singh acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,421.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 700.2% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 27,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 24,255 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in United Rentals by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 182,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,486,000 after buying an additional 92,809 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of URI stock traded down $5.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.07. 2,358,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,687,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.33. United Rentals has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $170.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

