Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $50.87 Million

Analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to report sales of $50.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.53 million to $51.20 million. Great Southern Bancorp reported sales of $52.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year sales of $199.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $199.18 million to $200.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $199.94 million, with estimates ranging from $199.58 million to $200.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Great Southern Bancorp.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $52.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.90 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on GSBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 11,379 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 211,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GSBC traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.42. 50,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,306. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $539.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.18. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.23 and a 12-month high of $64.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average of $56.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.