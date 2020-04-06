Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Gentex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.38. Gentex reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $443.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.94 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on GNTX shares. Cfra boosted their target price on Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $360,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,118.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Gentex by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Gentex by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 9,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Gentex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 71,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Gentex by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

GNTX stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,611,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,950. Gentex has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $31.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a boost from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

