Zacks Investment Research Lowers Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perspecta delivers IT services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. Their enterprise-based offerings and solutions for U.S. government customers include: Cloud, Platform and IT Outsourcing Services, Enterprise and Cloud Applications, Enterprise Security, Mobility and Workplace, and Analytics. They have existing contracts with a range of public sector entities ranging from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs and the U.S. Department of Defense, to the United States Postal Service, the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and large state and local government customers such as the county of San Diego, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Perspecta in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Perspecta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Perspecta from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Perspecta in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Perspecta from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of PRSP stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.21. The company had a trading volume of 236,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,509. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average of $25.37. Perspecta has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Perspecta’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Perspecta during the fourth quarter worth $4,579,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Perspecta during the fourth quarter worth $51,484,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Perspecta during the fourth quarter worth $21,469,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Perspecta by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,105,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,662,000 after purchasing an additional 133,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Perspecta by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 73,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter.

Perspecta Company Profile

There is no company description available for Perspecta Inc

