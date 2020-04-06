Zel 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $43.58 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Zel has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $43.58 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zel has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0271 or 0.00000396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00486206 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00107280 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00084387 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005959 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002890 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002336 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 98,196,350 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

Buying and Selling Zel

