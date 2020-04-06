Zilliqa Trading 25.3% Higher Over Last Week (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Zilliqa token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Coinhub, Bitbns and BitForex. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $45.19 million and $12.26 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014662 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.38 or 0.02577932 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 115% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00200912 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047578 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033668 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Zilliqa Token Profile

Zilliqa was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,318,755,609 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,027,288,456 tokens. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OTCBTC, Bithumb, Bitbns, Gate.io, Kucoin, Korbit, Coinhub, DEx.top, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, Koinex, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tokenomy, IDEX, OKEx, BitMart, Coinone, Hotbit, BiteBTC, GOPAX, Zebpay, HitBTC, DDEX, BitForex, FCoin, OOOBTC, WazirX, AirSwap, Upbit, DragonEX and UEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

