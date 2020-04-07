$0.04 EPS Expected for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.05. Dril-Quip posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $1.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dril-Quip.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.53 million. Dril-Quip had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRQ. TheStreet downgraded Dril-Quip from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Capital One Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Dril-Quip from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Shares of DRQ stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.42. The stock had a trading volume of 438,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,963. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day moving average is $42.88. Dril-Quip has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $56.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 628.53 and a beta of 1.49.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dril-Quip (DRQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.