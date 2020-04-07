-$0.05 EPS Expected for Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) to report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Jianpu Technology’s earnings. Jianpu Technology posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Jianpu Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jianpu Technology.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $41.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.83 million. Jianpu Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.98% and a negative net margin of 21.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jianpu Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.25.

NYSE JT remained flat at $$0.80 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 127,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,431. The company has a market cap of $135.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.09. Jianpu Technology has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $5.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Jianpu Technology by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 43,971 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Jianpu Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jianpu Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Jianpu Technology by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,412,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 164,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Jianpu Technology Company Profile

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

