$0.06 EPS Expected for Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Denbury Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.07. Denbury Resources reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury Resources will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Denbury Resources.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $310.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.73 million. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 14.94%. Denbury Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on shares of Denbury Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens downgraded shares of Denbury Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Denbury Resources from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Denbury Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.93.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 438,999 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 66,965 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $10,630,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,508,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 575,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 171,616 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Denbury Resources stock remained flat at $$0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday. 14,789,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,288,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.71 million, a PE ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Denbury Resources has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98.

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

