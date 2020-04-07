-$0.07 EPS Expected for Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Biomerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). Biomerica also posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 65.75% and a negative net margin of 47.06%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Biomerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

BMRA stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,950. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Biomerica has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $23.39. The stock has a market cap of $68.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.16 and a beta of -0.90.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

