$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.19). Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 36.36% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $15.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 million.

LMRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of LMRK traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,744. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.82. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $267.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 150,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 20,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

