$0.09 EPS Expected for Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings. Tencent Music Entertainment Group reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on TME. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TME traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.59. 11,552,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,628,934. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average of $12.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $18.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

