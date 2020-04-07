$0.26 EPS Expected for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) to post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Dicks Sporting Goods posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will report full-year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $3.95. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $4.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dicks Sporting Goods.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.40%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Nomura decreased their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra reduced their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

Shares of DKS stock traded up $1.66 on Tuesday, hitting $23.85. 4,290,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,893. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average is $40.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.3125 dividend. This is a positive change from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.