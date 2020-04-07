-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) to post ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.08). FibroGen posted earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.53). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of FibroGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

In other FibroGen news, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total value of $258,637.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 138,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,357,608.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $417,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,209 shares of company stock worth $1,365,686. 7.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 575,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,269,000 after purchasing an additional 29,150 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,136,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 69.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FGEN traded up $3.33 on Monday, hitting $35.90. The stock had a trading volume of 598,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,127. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day moving average of $40.26.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

