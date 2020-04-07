-$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) will announce ($0.59) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.44). Arvinas reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.94) to ($1.93). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.00). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 163.56%.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

ARVN stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.14. The stock had a trading volume of 286,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,163. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 8.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.33. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $54.95.

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 826 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $31,065.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,734.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $510,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,517 shares in the company, valued at $7,883,457.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,889. 31.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

