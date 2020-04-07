$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Danaher posted earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $5.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Danaher from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.65.

NYSE:DHR traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.30. 3,448,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,484,445. Danaher has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $169.19. The company has a market capitalization of $94.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $2,949,937.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,725.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Danaher by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Danaher by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 573.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its position in Danaher by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Danaher by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 150,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,789,000 after acquiring an additional 8,678 shares during the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

