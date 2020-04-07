$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) to post sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. Keysight Technologies reported sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year sales of $4.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.90.

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $8.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.73. 1,977,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,574. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.81. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $71.03 and a 1-year high of $110.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $5,491,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3,106.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 402.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

