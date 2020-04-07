$1.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to announce $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.22. Akamai Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Akamai Technologies.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.19.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $832,943.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,728.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,093,401.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,807.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,395. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,797,735 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $328,048,000 after buying an additional 448,348 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,617,577 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $226,106,000 after buying an additional 97,301 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,538,509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $218,847,000 after buying an additional 60,934 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,267,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,624,021 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $140,283,000 after purchasing an additional 430,580 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,184,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,444. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $73.19 and a twelve month high of $103.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.06.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Featured Article: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akamai Technologies (AKAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.