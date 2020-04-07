$1.39 EPS Expected for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.36. Dover posted earnings per share of $1.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $6.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.44.

DOV traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,488,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. Dover has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $120.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 33.05%.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $36,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,644,384.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 4,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $578,736.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,633,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,622 shares of company stock valued at $674,751 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,883,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $908,658,000 after acquiring an additional 43,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,316,000 after buying an additional 94,641 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,574,000 after buying an additional 83,640 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in Dover by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,123,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,537,000 after buying an additional 260,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,103,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,158,000 after buying an additional 86,604 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

