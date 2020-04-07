$1.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) will announce sales of $1.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.75 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.67 billion. Dover reported sales of $1.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year sales of $7.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $7.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $7.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $119.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dover from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $104.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.44.

Shares of DOV traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,488,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,813. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $120.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.05%.

In related news, Director Eric A. Spiegel acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.00 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,878. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $36,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,644,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,622 shares of company stock valued at $674,751. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Dover by 62.5% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Dover in the first quarter worth $805,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Dover by 8.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Dover by 6,197.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 192,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,161,000 after purchasing an additional 189,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Dover by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 40,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

