$1.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) will report sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dicks Sporting Goods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.98 billion and the lowest is $1.41 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods posted sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will report full-year sales of $8.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.17 billion to $8.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.71 billion to $9.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dicks Sporting Goods.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.72%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Dicks Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

NYSE DKS traded up $1.66 on Thursday, hitting $23.85. 4,290,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,893. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $49.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. This is a boost from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.