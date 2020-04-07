$10.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will report $10.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.22 billion. Oracle reported sales of $11.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year sales of $39.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.23 billion to $40.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $39.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.60 billion to $41.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,836,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,479,847. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.37. The company has a market capitalization of $155.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Oracle has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $60.50.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Oracle by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 388,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,764,000 after acquiring an additional 17,150 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $294,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 53.4% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 33,488 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 178,004 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after buying an additional 64,291 shares during the period. 51.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

