$20.82 Billion in Sales Expected for General Electric (NYSE:GE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will post $20.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.99 billion to $21.88 billion. General Electric posted sales of $27.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year sales of $88.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.37 billion to $93.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $90.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $84.94 billion to $95.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CLS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 2,300.0% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.23. 97,893,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,088,844. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

