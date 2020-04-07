$290.00 Million in Sales Expected for Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) to report $290.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Denbury Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $267.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $312.49 million. Denbury Resources reported sales of $305.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury Resources will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $818.60 million to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $593.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Denbury Resources.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $310.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.73 million. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DNR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $0.50 target price on shares of Denbury Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded Denbury Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Denbury Resources from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.93.

Shares of NYSE:DNR remained flat at $$0.21 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 14,789,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,288,333. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $115.71 million, a PE ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.84. Denbury Resources has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $2.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNR. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 729,685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 20,572 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 40,315.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,666,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after buying an additional 6,649,681 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 148,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 10,131 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 372,034 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 11,247 shares during the period. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

