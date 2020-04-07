360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of 360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of 360 Finance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

Shares of 360 Finance stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,111. 360 Finance has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $24.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of 360 Finance by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of 360 Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of 360 Finance by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 360 Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of 360 Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

360 Finance Company Profile

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

