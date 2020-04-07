360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of 360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of 360 Finance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.
Shares of 360 Finance stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,111. 360 Finance has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $24.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.85.
360 Finance Company Profile
360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
